NY Police Shoot and Kill Gunman Who Opened Fire After Outdoor Christmas Concert

A man was killed by police after he opened fire at the end of a Christmas choral concert outside a New York City church Sunday. The gunman, whose name hasn’t been released, pulled out two semiautomatic handguns after the 45-minute concert, which was held on the steps of Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York, authorities said.

The gunman, who was reportedly dressed in all black and a baseball cap and face mask, began firing as 200 people were dispersing when the shooting began, CBS New York reported. Three officers who were present shot 15 rounds at the man, killing him, police said. No one else was injured.

"It is by the grace of God today,"said New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea of the fact that no one else was shot. Shea also lauded the officers’ actions as “heroic”

These are the two guns recovered from the suspect at the scene of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/XSutdtpqwK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2020

Witnesses told police the man was yelling “kill me” as he was shooting, CBS New York reported. It’s not clear whether he was firing at people or into the air, the station reported. He reportedly had a long criminal history.

In his backpack, police found a can of gasoline, rope, wire, tape, knives and a Bible, Shea said.

"It was absolutely terrifying. At first I was in such shock, I couldn't move," witness Judy Romer told CBS New York.

Police said they are not sure what the motive for the shooting was.

