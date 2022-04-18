NYC Mom Orsolya Gaal Stabbed Nearly 60 Times, Killer Texted Her Husband 'Your Whole Family Is Next:' Report

An upscale neighborhood in Queens, New York, is reeling after a well-liked mom was found stuffed in a hockey bag on a sidewalk after being stabbed to death.

Police are scrambling to solve the murder of Orsolya Gaal, a loving mother who called Forest Hills home with her husband and their two teenage sons.

Gaal’s husband, who works in finance, and their oldest son were out of state touring colleges when Gaal was slain. She had reportedly gone out with friends and got home around 11 p.m. Her youngest son was asleep upstairs.

Sometime during the night, Gaal was slain in the basement of her home, police said. She was stabbed nearly 60 times in the neck, torso and left arm, and then she was put inside a hockey bag and wheeled out of the house.

Surveillance footage showed the suspected killer wheeling the bag done the sidewalk at 4:30 a.m., leaving a trail of blood as they transported the body about a half a mile from the house. A neighbor found the bag around 8 a.m. after his dog sniffed the remains.

According to one report, the killer used Gaal’s phone to send threatening text messages to her husband.

“Your wife sent me to jail some years ago. I'm back. Your whole family is next,” the messages reportedly read.

Police said there was no evidence of a break-in.

