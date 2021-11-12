Off-Duty Officer Struck by Car and Killed While Doing Traffic Control

Human Interest
Smiling photo of Brackman in front of American flag next to birth and death date
MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:18 PM PST, November 12, 2021

Lt. Brackman, a 22-year veteran with the department, was hit by a vehicle driven by an unidentified individual, and died as a result of his injuries.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shared in a post on Facebook that Lieutenant Chad Brackman, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was killed in an accident while he was off-duty.

The details of the incident are not known, but according to Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference, it occurred when Brackman was working off-duty traffic control. 

An unidentified driver struck the officer with his car, resulting in injuries that Brackman later succumbed to. 

"It is with great sadness that I share with you Lieutenant Chad Brackman was struck by a vehicle this morning. Lt. Brackman, a 22-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later passed away,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement.

The 47-year-old leaves behind his wife, four children, and a large extended family, according to People

According to a Facebook post, the Scottsdale Sheriff's Department said counseling services would be available for those in need. To raise money for the Brackman family, they are also planning a car-wash in partnership with the Memorial Fund.

"Chad Brackman's life mattered. His sacrifice was significant. And his loss is devastating," Penzone said during the conference.

"Now, we must come together as a community to support his family as best we can...Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,"

Related Stories

Off-Duty California Cop Saves Choking Baby on Side of the Road
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
Off-Duty DEA Agent Who Had Government-Issued Gun at Capitol Assault Is Charged: Authorities
Organ Donation From 22-Year-Old Officer Killed in Line of Duty Saves Another CopHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom
Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom
1

Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom

Entertainment
Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say
Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say
2

Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say

Health
Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy
Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy
3

Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy

Human Interest
Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims
Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims
4

Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims

Investigative
Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'
Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'
5

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'

Crime