Off-Duty Officer Struck by Car and Killed While Doing Traffic Control

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shared in a post on Facebook that Lieutenant Chad Brackman, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was killed in an accident while he was off-duty.

The details of the incident are not known, but according to Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference, it occurred when Brackman was working off-duty traffic control.

An unidentified driver struck the officer with his car, resulting in injuries that Brackman later succumbed to.

"It is with great sadness that I share with you Lieutenant Chad Brackman was struck by a vehicle this morning. Lt. Brackman, a 22-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later passed away,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement.

The 47-year-old leaves behind his wife, four children, and a large extended family, according to People.

According to a Facebook post, the Scottsdale Sheriff's Department said counseling services would be available for those in need. To raise money for the Brackman family, they are also planning a car-wash in partnership with the Memorial Fund.

"Chad Brackman's life mattered. His sacrifice was significant. And his loss is devastating," Penzone said during the conference.

"Now, we must come together as a community to support his family as best we can...Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,"

