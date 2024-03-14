Off-Duty Police Officer Charged After Punching Driver in Alleged Road Rage Incident

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:08 PM PDT, March 14, 2024

The off-duty officer has been charged and ordered to attend anger management training for the next three years.

An off-duty officer was caught on camera punching a man in his car in an alleged road rage incident.

Thomas Brocuglio, with his dog riding in the passenger seat, was pulling up at a traffic light behind a grey pickup truck. Brocuglio stopped and honked, trying to get the driver in front of him to make a right turn at a red light.

The pickup driver got out of his car, walked to the van and started a verbal confrontation that quickly escalated.

The driver of the pickup truck was off-duty police officer Corporal Allen Ganter of the Meriden, Connecticut, Police Department.

As the argument intensified, Brocuglio’s dog barked as the 57-year-old cop punched the van driver in the chin.

Brocuglio then called 911 to report that he was assaulted by a police officer and punched in the face through his window.

Police later confronted Ganter at his home and took pictures of his hands for signs of the punch.

Ganter confessed, telling the officers, “My fault for not having self-control.”

Ganter was arrested and has been charged with breach of peace and third-degree assault.

The 57-year-old was suspended for five days without pay and ordered to attend anger management training for the next three years.

