The father of one of the three Kansas City friends found dead in a classmate's backyard confirmed that his son tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, according to a new report.

In an interview with People, Jon Harrington, the father of David Harrington, said that officers with the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) read him the results of his son's toxicology report, which stated that he had both cocaine and fentanyl in his system at the time of his death,

Those results have only raised more questions for Jon.

“I believe he intended to get drunk," Jon told People. "And particularly at his age, I couldn’t blame him. Couldn’t stop him. There’s none of that. But the [drugs] – I’m not buying that. I’m not arguing that that was what they found in his system, but how it got into the system, we still don’t know.”

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department told Inside Edition Digital that the probe into the deaths of these three friends found dead in a classmate's yard remains a death investigation.

That determination came after police viewed the autopsy reports for Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said from the start that they saw no signs of foul play when they discovered the bodies of the three men but did note that the medical examiner's findings could change the nature of the investigation once they had received and reviewed the autopsy reports.

And while the case remains a death investigation, police did say that they are still in contact with the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (PCPAO).

Jon told People that he is considering legal action regardless of the outcome of the investigation,

"There will be a wrongful death lawsuit and a private investigator will more than likely be part of that," said Jon.

Jon also says that he has not spoken to KCPD officers in a month.

"At this point, I don't really know what to expect," said Jon.

As Inside Edition Digital previously reported, police were called to the scene after the fiancée of Clayton McGeeney broke into the home where the men had been watching the Kansas City Chiefs football game on Jan. 7.

Two friends of the men tell Inside Edition Digital that the man inside the house had known the victims since high school and had not responded to phone calls from their concerned friends and family members for days, prompting at least two people to go and physically knock on his door looking for the men.

They say no one ever opened the door despite cars belonging to the men being parked outside the house, which is why McGeeney’s fiancée decided to break into the home, say the friends.

McGeeney's fiancée called police after finding a body on the porch, according to a police spokesperson.

"Officers responded to the back porch and confirmed there was a dead body," a police spokesperson told Inside Edition Digital at the time. "Upon further investigation, officers located two other dead bodies in the backyard."

The spokesperson also said at the time that "there were no obvious signs of foul play observed at or near the crime scene."

The spokesperson confirmed that the resident of the home was alive and "cooperative with detectives the day the deceased were discovered."

The man renting that home, Jordan Willis, moved out of the property weeks ago.

"Jordan had nothing to do with his friends' unfortunate deaths," said his attorney John Picerno. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this time."