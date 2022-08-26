Officials Release Redacted Affidavit That Prompted FBI Search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Politics
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:03 PM PDT, August 26, 2022

A legal brief explaining the proposed redactions to the affidavit was also released Friday, revealing that officials were primarily concerned about protecting the identities of “a number of civilian witnesses."

The Justice Department has released a redacted search warrant affidavit that prompted the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this month.

Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit

The FBI argued in federal court that there was “probable cause to believe” that classified national defense information was stored at the Palm Beach property in an “unauthorized location,” according to the 38-page affidavit. They also alleged there was "probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found,"

Federal officials opened up the criminal investigation after the National Archives and Records Administration sent a referral to the Justice Department about receiving 15 boxes of records from Mar-a-Lago that contained “highly classified documents intermingled with other records,” the affidavit said. 

The Justice Department said there were "184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as confidential, 92 documents marked as secret, and 25 documents marked as top secret.”

A legal brief explaining the proposed redactions to the affidavit was also released Friday, revealing that officials were primarily concerned about protecting the identities of “a number of civilian witnesses” and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

Notice of Filing Redacted Memorandum

The Justice Department initially tried to block the release of the 38-page affidavit, but instead proposed redactions to U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who ordered its release. 

"I did nothing wrong. It's a disgrace to our country. Our country's a wreck," Trump said on a radio show.

Related Stories

Trump Pleads the 5th in NY Civil Fraud Probe After Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid
Trump 'Lunged' at His Secret Service Agent on Jan. 6: Former WH Aide
Donald Trump Turns on Daughter Ivanka After January 6 Hearing
Trump Lawyer Says She Could See Parts of Mar-a-Lago Raid From Security Cameras

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Parents Speak Out After Attempted Kidnapping of 6-Year-Old Girl in Front Yard
Parents Speak Out After Attempted Kidnapping of 6-Year-Old Girl in Front Yard
1

Parents Speak Out After Attempted Kidnapping of 6-Year-Old Girl in Front Yard

Crime
Florida Man Creating Arabic 'In God We Trust' Signs in Response to Texas Law
Florida Man Creating Arabic 'In God We Trust' Signs in Response to Texas Law
2

Florida Man Creating Arabic 'In God We Trust' Signs in Response to Texas Law

Politics
Washington Man Reports Being Kidnapped and Robbed by Woman From Dating App
Washington Man Reports Being Kidnapped and Robbed by Woman From Dating App
3

Washington Man Reports Being Kidnapped and Robbed by Woman From Dating App

Crime
Officials Release Redacted Affidavit That Prompted FBI Search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Officials Release Redacted Affidavit That Prompted FBI Search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago
4

Officials Release Redacted Affidavit That Prompted FBI Search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Politics
White House Claps Back at GOP Critics of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
White House Claps Back at GOP Critics of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
5

White House Claps Back at GOP Critics of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

Politics