Officials Shoot Down 3rd Object Spotted Flying Over North American Airspace

News
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Getty Images
By STEPHANIE OFFICER
First Published: 2:47 PM PST, February 11, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that U.S. officials shot down a third floating object in the sky, hovering over Yukon in north west Canada. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that U.S. officials shot down a third floating object in the sky, hovering over Yukon in north west Canada. 

The BBC reports Trudeau gave the order and spoke with President Biden about the decision, tweeting that Canadian forces will recover and analyze the wreckage. 

A U.S. F-22 jet shot the object down. At this point, it's unclear what, exactly, that object is. 

It is the third object within a week seen hovering above North America, that the U.S. shot down with fighter jets. 

Beginning with the suspected Chinese Spy Balloon on Feb. 4, and a smaller unidentified flying object was shot down over Alaska Friday.

It is not clear if the objects are related to each other.

Related Stories

Black Pilots-in-Training Learn to Fly at RedTails Flying Academy, School That Hopes to Diversify the Skies
Mack Rutherford Wants to Follow in Sister Zara's Footsteps and Make History Flying Around the World Solo
American Airlines Flight Flying From Florida to London Turns Around When Passenger Refuses to Wear Mask
US Officials Say a Chinese Spy Balloon Is Flying Over USNews

 

 

 

 

 

Trending on Inside Edition

Estranged Husband Arrested in Connection With Slaying of Kindergarten Teacher, Family and Authorities Say
Estranged Husband Arrested in Connection With Slaying of Kindergarten Teacher, Family and Authorities Say
1

Estranged Husband Arrested in Connection With Slaying of Kindergarten Teacher, Family and Authorities Say

Crime
Ex-Husband of Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Children in Tub, Urges Forgiveness of Lindsay Clancy
Ex-Husband of Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Children in Tub, Urges Forgiveness of Lindsay Clancy
2

Ex-Husband of Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Children in Tub, Urges Forgiveness of Lindsay Clancy

Crime
Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online
Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online
3

Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online

Health
Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL Circuit
Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL Circuit
4

Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL Circuit

Sports
More Than $240,000 in Donations Pour In for Great-Grandma, 72, After She Falls Delivering Domino's
More Than $240,000 in Donations Pour In for Great-Grandma, 72, After She Falls Delivering Domino's
5

More Than $240,000 in Donations Pour In for Great-Grandma, 72, After She Falls Delivering Domino's

Human Interest