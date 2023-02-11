Officials Shoot Down 3rd Object Spotted Flying Over North American Airspace

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that U.S. officials shot down a third floating object in the sky, hovering over Yukon in north west Canada.

The BBC reports Trudeau gave the order and spoke with President Biden about the decision, tweeting that Canadian forces will recover and analyze the wreckage.

A U.S. F-22 jet shot the object down. At this point, it's unclear what, exactly, that object is.

It is the third object within a week seen hovering above North America, that the U.S. shot down with fighter jets.

Beginning with the suspected Chinese Spy Balloon on Feb. 4, and a smaller unidentified flying object was shot down over Alaska Friday.

It is not clear if the objects are related to each other.

