Ohio Father Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of His 29-Year-Old Son During Domestic Attack: Cops

Crime
Father Shoots Son During Bat Attack
Donald Varga, 63, has pleaded not guilty to murder and domestic violence charges.Cuyahoga County Corrections Center
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:11 PM PDT, July 2, 2024

A 63-year-old Ohio father called 911 to report his adult son had attacked him with a baseball bat, police said. Officers said they found Varga sobbing outside his home, while his son, Corey, was discovered inside with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A 63-year-old Ohio father is being held on $1 million bail after police say he fatally shot his grown son during a domestic violence incident. Donald Varga had called 911 to report he was being attacked with a baseball bat, authorities said.

Donald Varga was arrested last week after officers found him distraught outside his Cleveland-area home, police said. His 29-year-old son, Corey, was found inside with a bullet wound in his chest, according to authorities.

First responders tried to save Corey Varga, but he was prounounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

Varga was charged with murder and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty on Friday and was ordered held in lieu of $1 million bail. 

He remained in custory as of Tuesday. Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to Varga's defense counsel.

Denise Varga, the victim's mother and the defendant's wife, pleaded in court Friday for a low bail, saying her husband presented no threat.

“I believe this is a very isolated family incident and that the accused is not a risk of endangering others outside and that he also does not pose a flight risk even though these charges are very serious," she said. "I believe it was really isolated to a domestic incident.” 

The shooting remains under investigation, police said. Autopsy results are pending, according to authorities. 

The prosecutor said he plans to present the case to a grand jury.

Human Interest