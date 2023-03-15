Ohio Man's Pet Zebra Nearly Tears His Arm Off During Attack

"I got attacked by a zebra!"

It is the shocking call that took this 911 operator by surprise.

"You got attacked by a zebra?" responds the operator.

"A zebra!" says the victim.

"A zebra?" replies the operator

"Yes! A horse! Hurry before he gets me again."

And with that, deputies in Pickaway County, Ohio, were dispatched to the scene where they found a very hostile zebra.

His victim meanwhile was in rough shape, and in danger of losing his arm.

First responders were able to get a tourniquet on the 72-year-old zebra owner and send him off in an ambulance while deputies were dealing with a very territorial animal.

It turns out he wanted to protect the females, but when he would not stand down, officers had to shoot the animal before he could attack.

And a word to the wise, do not underestimate the strength of a zebra.

"Zebras could easily kill a human being," wildlife expert Ron Magill tells Inside Edition. "It's not just kicking. Biting is a big part of their arsenal when it comes to defending territory or going after challengers."

Thankfully doctors were able to save the man's arm and he is now in stable condition.

And yes, it is legal to own a zebra in Ohio, where they are classified as horses.

