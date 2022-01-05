Adorable Baby Rhino and Zebra Become the Best of Friends

An adorable young zebra and baby rhino have made an unlikely pair of friends at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in South Africa.

The baby rhino, Daisy, arrived at the sanctuary in early December. She’d been found with her umbilical cord still attached and she was weak and unable to stand.

“This little calf is being fed hourly around the clock. At this stage, the team works in shifts to ensure there is always a caregiver by her side. We have an extremely long road ahead, but every rhino matters," the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary posted to Facebook after rescuing Daisy.

While she has a whole team of caregivers to keep her stable, sometimes animals need a bit of extra love and Daisy found that in her zebra friend Modjadji. Modjadji was rescued following severe storms in the area.

The rescue posted an adorable picture of the pair cuddling together as Daisy and Modjadji are both staying in the sanctuary’s ICU.

"She [Modjadji] has befriended little Daisy and is really offering her a lot of comfort. She is incredibly gentle with her, and the two seem to be good friends already," the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary wrote on Facebook.

While Daisy still has quite the road ahead, she’s lucky to have her zebra friend by her side.

Related Stories