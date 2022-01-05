Adorable Baby Rhino and Zebra Become the Best of Friends

Animals
A baby rhino and zebra befriend one another at animal sanctuary.
Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:29 AM PST, January 5, 2022

The unlikely pair are in the ICU at a sanctuary in South Africa.

An adorable young zebra and baby rhino have made an unlikely pair of friends at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in South Africa.

The baby rhino, Daisy, arrived at the sanctuary in early December. She’d been found with her umbilical cord still attached and she was weak and unable to stand.

“This little calf is being fed hourly around the clock. At this stage, the team works in shifts to ensure there is always a caregiver by her side. We have an extremely long road ahead, but every rhino matters," the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary posted to Facebook after rescuing Daisy. 

While she has a whole team of caregivers to keep her stable, sometimes animals need a bit of extra love and Daisy found that in her zebra friend Modjadji. Modjadji was rescued following severe storms in the area. 

The rescue posted an adorable picture of the pair cuddling together as Daisy and Modjadji are both staying in the sanctuary’s ICU.

"She [Modjadji] has befriended little Daisy and is really offering her a lot of comfort. She is incredibly gentle with her, and the two seem to be good friends already," the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary wrote on Facebook. 

While Daisy still has quite the road ahead, she’s lucky to have her zebra friend by her side. 

Related Stories

An Elephant Never Forgets: Mother Brings Newborn to Animal Sanctuary That Raised Her
White Rhino Baby Born in San Diego Zoo Near World Rhino Day
Could ‘Radioactive’ Rhino Horns Be the Key to Stopping Poachers in South Africa?

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man in New York Dies After Breaking Neck While Jumping Over Subway Turnstile
Man in New York Dies After Breaking Neck While Jumping Over Subway Turnstile
1

Man in New York Dies After Breaking Neck While Jumping Over Subway Turnstile

Human Interest
Man Found Dead Near Volcano After Apparent Fall
Man Found Dead Near Volcano After Apparent Fall
2

Man Found Dead Near Volcano After Apparent Fall

News
California Twins Born 15 Minutes Apart But in Different Years in 1 in 2 Million Occurrence, Hospital Says
California Twins Born 15 Minutes Apart But in Different Years in 1 in 2 Million Occurrence, Hospital Says
3

California Twins Born 15 Minutes Apart But in Different Years in 1 in 2 Million Occurrence, Hospital Says

Human Interest
Powerball Jackpot Jumps to a Staggering $575 Million; 9th Largest Jackpot in Game's History, Officials Say
Powerball Jackpot Jumps to a Staggering $575 Million; 9th Largest Jackpot in Game's History, Officials Say
4

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to a Staggering $575 Million; 9th Largest Jackpot in Game's History, Officials Say

Human Interest
Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on 4 Counts in Criminal Fraud Trial
Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on 4 Counts in Criminal Fraud Trial
5

Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on 4 Counts in Criminal Fraud Trial

Crime