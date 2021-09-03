White Rhino Baby Born in San Diego Zoo Near World Rhino Day

A San Diego Zoo welcomes a new white rhino just in time for the annual World Rhino Day on Sept. 22.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance released a statement sharing the great news about Kianga, a first-time white rhino mom, giving birth to a female calf, according to People.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomed the new, unnamed,125 pound baby at the end of August.

The new little one is the 104th southern white rhino calf born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since 1972, aiding in the alliance’s quest to sustain their population.

Kianga’s new baby is expected to grow around 100 pounds every month for the first year, and is already growing at a healthy rate and exploring her surroundings, according to the outlet.

The alliance shared in their release that, "There are an estimated 18,000 southern white rhinos remaining in Africa. The southern white rhino is classified as Near Threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, due to poaching threats and illegal trafficking of rhino horn," according to People.

"San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has been working for more than 40 years, along with other accredited zoos, to keep a sustainable population of rhinos safe under human care while working to protect them in sanctuaries in their native habitats."

