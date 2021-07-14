The owner of a pizza shop in Ohio gave his employees the full day's earnings to show his gratitude for them.

On July 5, a total of $6,300 in sales and $1,200 in tips were made through 220 orders to Heavenly Pizza. The total sales and tips were split evenly among the staff, resulting in each employee earning the equivalent of $78 per hour.

According to a Facebook post from the owner Josh Elchert, this was his way of holding an Employee Appreciation Day for his staff.

Elchert thanked the public for showing up for his staff in another Facebook post, saying that sales turned out even better than he had hoped.

The pizzeria owner decided to hold this appreciation day during the pandemic after seeing the dedication of his employees.

He told the local outlet that they have not been exempt from being short-staffed during the pandemic, but wanted to show his appreciation to those that were able to keep showing up.

"Our employees have been so great during COVID, during the pandemic, during this season of uncertainty," he explained. "They've just been fantastic. They show up every day, they're here in a good mood... we want to take a day and appreciate them." he told WTOL.

Timmy Lemire, an assistant manager, told the local outlet that he was shocked by the outpouring of community support. "It's a big gift," Lemire told WTOL.

