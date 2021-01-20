Ohio State Graduate Student Killed in Freak Accident While Making a Payment at Parking Garage

A 23-year-old Ohio graduate student with a promising future was killed in a freak accident when her head got trapped between her car door and a parking payment machine at a parking garage, according to a report.

The woman, identified as Victoria Strauss, was exiting the parking garage located at 45 Vine Street in downtown Columbus, Ohio on Jan. 18 at 11:37 p.m., when the horrific tragedy occurred, according to police, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

A security guard found the young woman with her head stuck between her vehicle and the exit toll booth of the garage and immediately alerted police, who responded to the scene on Jan. 19 around 5:40 a.m., according to a police statement.

Security footage showed Strauss exiting the parking garage when she reportedly dropped her credit card while attempting to pay for parking. Police said the young woman attempted to retrieve her card by opening her door and leaning out to pick it up. She inadvertently accelerated and collided with the parking kiosk.

The collision pinned Strauss between her car door and the door. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was involved, the police said, People reported.

The Columbus Dispatch Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

Strauss, a native of Florida, was a graduate student at Ohio State studying social work, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

A Facebook post revealed that Strauss had lost her grandmother, to whom she was very close, two weeks ago, and that she lost her father at a very young age. On Jan. 1, Strauss posted on Facebook to reflect on the past year and what was ahead.

"In all honesty, if I had this year to do over, I wouldn’t change a thing," she wrote. "I got to spend more time with family, I flipped a house, I learned a lot about myself, I’m one semester closer to graduating with my masters and finishing my book, I made it to finals for an NFL cheer team, I fell back in love with fitness & myself, I met some pretty great people who will be in my life forever, built my relationship stronger with God, and learned to appreciate every day we have on this earth because you never know what could happen.

"I am so incredibly thankful to have so many amazing friends, family, and supporters in my life," she continued. "Here’s to making it through the hardships this year brought us, and walking into 2021 with our heads held high and hearts strong, ready to conquer our journey in 2021."

