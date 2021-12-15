Now that the Nevada Parole Board has granted him early parole, O.J. Simpson is completely a free man.

In October 2008, Simpson was sentenced to nine years in prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a September 2007 confrontation with a pair of sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino.

Simpson insisted he only wanted to retrieve personal mementos and items from his football career that he claimed were stolen from him.

In the 90s, the former Buffalo Bills star running back became widely known not for his football career but for being acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.

Simpson had been scheduled for discharge from parole on February 9, 2022, but the parole board shaved off time for good behavior.

The 74-year-old lives in a gated community in Las Vegas and is often seen around the golf course.

Simpson’s lawyer said he wouldn’t be commenting on his release.

Related Stories