OJ Simpson Weighs in on George Floyd Protests, Says 'It’s Up to the Police' to Change Their Ways

O.J. Simpson took to Twitter to weigh in on the George Floyd protests, calling on police around the country to look inside themselves and change how they operate. Simpson also called for change.

The former Buffalo Bills star said on Wednesday peaceful protesters were being used by looters as “smoke screens” so they could disrupt the demonstrators, adding, “police didn’t know who to go after.”

He then commented that he saw one police officer, presumably on television, claim that it was a bad time to be a cop because “they felt like they had a target on them.” "That is right,” he said, adding, “maybe there is a lesson to be learned here.”

“As far as I know, all black men, whenever a police car came up from behind them, we felt like we had a bullseye on us,” Simpson said. “So, maybe they will use that to better understand how black guys feel.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner admitted that he wasn’t sure if the protests were going to work, saying, “we have been doing them for years.”

“The good policemen have got to start reporting the bad policemen,” Simpson declared.

The near two-minute video has received over 312,000 views on Twitter in less than 24 hours.

Since joining Twitter a year ago, Simpson has sounded off on NFL Fantasy Football Drafts, Netflix’s “Tiger King,” and emphatically denied the idea that Khloe Kardashian is his daughter.

Next week marks the 26th anniversary of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Their bodies were found outside her Brentwood townhouse. Suspicion quickly fell on former football great O.J. Simpson.

On June 17, 1994, as the net closed around him, Simpson took off in a white Ford Bronco with his friend Al Cowlings at the wheel, leading police on an unforgettable low-speed chase on the Los Angeles freeway. He was arrested and taken into custody that night.

Simpson was acquitted of the murders in October 1995, to the consternation of some. He was later found responsible for their deaths in a civil lawsuit brought by both families.

For his part, Simpson tried to stay out of the spotlight following the trial but was unsuccessful. In December 2008, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison for his role in a sports memorabilia heist in Las Vegas. Every appearance in court led to headlines. His hair was grayer now. He had gained 50 pounds. Sometimes his arthritis made it difficult to walk even a few steps.

Simpson was released from prison in October 2017 after serving nine years. The fallen football icon currently lives in Las Vegas.

