Oklahoma Man Allegedly Kills Fishing Partner, Says Victim Had Summoned Bigfoot to Eat Him: Police

Crime
Man Kills Fishing Partner
Larry Sanders.Pontotoc Sheriff's Office
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 11:17 AM PDT, July 13, 2022

The Oklahoma man told investigators his friend had sicced Bigfoot on him, police said.

An Oklahoma man allegedly killed his friend and fishing partner and told investigators he did so because the victim summoned Bigfoot to come and eat him, authorities said.

He "appeared to be under the influence of something" when questioned by detectives, said Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian.

Larry Sanders, 53, has been charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Jimmy Knighten during a fishing expedition over the weekend, Christian said.

"So, his statement was that Mr. Knighten had summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to come and kill him, and that’s why he had to kill Mr. Knighten," Christian told local reporters.

Sanders is being held without bail, pending a July 26 court appearance, according to online records.

The suspect also told investigators that "people’" were watching him and his friend “had set him up,” Christian said.

Sanders allegedly told deputies he had strangled and killed Knighten during a fight on the Canadian River. The two had been noodling, authorities said, which refers to catfish hunting with bare hands.

The suspect allegedly told deputies where to find Knighten's body, which he had hidden by the side of a road, authorities said.

