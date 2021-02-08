Oklahoma Man Trapped Under Thousands of Pounds of Metal in Freak Scrapyard Accident Rescued Without a Scratch

An Oklahoma man was rescued from a scrapyard after crews found him buried beneath thousands of pounds of metal that tipped over a truck with him in the driver's seat on Friday. Crews spent over an hour in an effort to free the man, who was trapped in the mangled truck, but seemingly unharmed, under the pile around 9:30 a.m., according to KFOR.

The victim reportedly pleaded with crews to rescue him. "Get me out of here, I don't care what you have to do," Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson told the outlet, recalling what the victim was telling them.

BREAKING: 1500 block E. Reno. - Firefighters are working feverishly to extricate a man trapped in a pickup after a hydraulically lifted trailer filled with scrap parts fell on top of the vehicle he was in. The adult male is conscious and alert but is still pinned in the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/VLD0qkf3Uv — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 5, 2021

Fulkerson told the outlet that the pile was mounted with "car parts and lawnmowers and washing machines and all kinds of things."

He said the experience must have been "terrifying."

The entire rescue mission took an hour and 15 minutes.

