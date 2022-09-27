An Oklahoma teenager is lucky to be alive after a fun afternoon at a fair turned into a nightmare.

As Rebecca Gillespie was waiting to get onto a ride at the Oklahoma State fair, she was hit in the head by a cell phone that fell from the sky. The phone had plummeted from a ride at an estimated 45 miles per hour smashing into Gillespie’s forehead.

The 18-year-old had no idea what hit her.

“At first I didn’t, until I looked down and saw the phone on the ground,” she told Inside Edition.

Gillespie was left dazed, confused and bleeding.

“I did get very dizzy on the spot, and I had to hold onto a rail, and I saw a bunch of black spots in my eye,” she said.

A nurse who was in the crowd stepped in to care for Gillespie before she was rushed to the hospital.

“Doctors say she had traumatic brain injury and her body just shut down,” Gillespie’s mother said.

Amusement park goers love shooting selfie videos as they freak out on rides, but at many amusement parks, including at the Oklahoma State fair where Gillespie was injured, there are posted signs that say no cell phones are allowed on rides.

Unfortunately, too many people ignore the signs, as is evident by the many videos showing phones flying from rides.

“For people who take phones on rides when it says not to this is what happens to someone on the ground when you drop it,” Gillespie wrote on Facebook. “I did have to go to hospital and I’m doing okay. Just PLEASE don’t take phones on those rides!”

