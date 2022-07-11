A decorated Olympian sustained serious bruising after she says she was attacked by a homeless man in Los Angeles.

Kim Glass, who won a silver medal in volleyball at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, posted a video showing her injuries, including a swollen black eye.

The 37-year-old had just finished lunch with a friend when she says she noticed a homeless man approaching her car with something in his hand. Instinctively, she knew something wasn't right.

“He just looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes, and as I turned to go tell my friend, ‘I think something is wrong with him and I think he’s going to hit the car,’ before I knew it, a big metal bolt, pipe, hit me right here and here. It happened so fast. He literally flung it from the street, so he was not even close to me at all,” Glass said in the video.

Glass says she sustained multiple fractures and received stitches, however she believes her vision will be OK.

“Guys, just be safe out there. Keep your head on a swivel, off your phones. I mean, mine wasn’t, but still I wasn’t ready for it. There’s a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now. You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk, but it’s true,” Glass said.

A 51-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

