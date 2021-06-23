One man was killed, another was shot, and both were robbed. And the NYPD needs the public’s help. The horrific crime was partially caught on video and took place on the streets of Inwood, the northernmost neighborhood in Manhattan.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man named Milton Grant dead behind the wheel of a BMW. The father of two had been shot in the head.

Cops say the car was still in gear when Grant was shot, causing it to roll onto the sidewalk before stopping. No one was hurt on the sidewalk. A second man, shot in the groin, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Video footage released by the New York Police Department showed three people getting out of a car and running towards the BMW with weapons in their hands.

One victim was physically attacked by two of the suspects while another suspect shot Grant. The car rolled away as the person who was with Grant escaped on foot.

Police say the attackers stole jewelry from both victims and fled in a grey Honda Accord. They are asking the public for any tips that might lead to an arrest and are offering up to a $3,500 reward.

