Justin Wallace, 10-Year-Old New York Boy Shot to Death Days Before His Birthday, Was Known for Helping Others

Justin Wallace, 10, was shot and killed when a man opened fire through the fence of a home in Queens, New York, according to the NYPD.

Albert Wallace, Justin's father, said after he heard gunfire he ran to check on his son and nephew, Kyle Forrester, WCBS reported.

Kyle had also been shot, but the bullet hit his shoulder and he survived. Justin was found on the ground bleeding and subsequently taken to the hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

He died just days before his 11th birthday.

Justin was a selfless child known in his neighborhood for being quick to help others, WABC-TV reported.

"This young man, Justin, was 10 years old, would have been 11 on Tuesday," Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. "This family was planning a birthday party for him. Today, they're planning a funeral."

The police released a video of the suspect and a vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD.

