New details have been released in the road rage shooting in California that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos on his way to kindergarten.

California Highway Patrol has released a photo of the vehicle that they say carried the people who allegedly shot into the back of Aiden’s mother’s car. A woman was reportedly driving, and the male, who allegedly pulled the trigger and shot into the vehicle, was in the front seat.

Police say they are looking for a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, likely a 2018 or 2019 model.

“Understand this: we will catch you,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “We might not do it today. We might not do it tomorrow. It may not even be next week, but we solve crimes in this county that are as old as 40 and 50 years, and we never stop and never rest until we put the person into custody and get justice.”

The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction continues to grow. What started as $50,000 from Aiden Leos’ family has grown to $300,000 thanks to private and business donations.

And although it doesn’t bring Aiden back, his family is still appreciative. “We're so, so grateful for that and the outpouring of love and support,” Aiden's sister said. “And again, please, if you saw anything, anything at all, any dashcam footage or something suspicious, please come forward. My brother deserves justice.”

