Six-year-old Aiden Leos was shot in a road rage incident in California. And now the hunt is on to find the driver responsible for the crime. Aiden’s family is hopeful someone out there has information that will lead to an arrest.

“Someone’s gonna speak up, especially with the reward now, so I’m hopeful; we are all hopeful,” says his sister, Alexis Cloonan.

An anonymous donor added $50,000 to the reward, possibly bringing them a step closer to finding out who carried out this crime. “The reward has been increased to 200 K as of tonight. This 200 thousand dollars is for the arrest and conviction of the man and the woman that took Aiden’s life,” his grandmother, Carla Lacy, explains.

Aiden’s mother was too devastated to attend the vigil but asked her family to express her gratitude for the support she has received. “She just is so in shock,” says Carla Lacy. “She can’t believe the outpouring of love on this level.”

Aiden’s uncle, John Cloonan, is also grateful for the support they’ve received. “It’s very comforting,” he states. “I can’t find the words to tell you how much it means. I’ve read every comment in GoFundMe. My sister’s gonna need help to get through this.”

The community has created a memorial on the overpass above the freeway where Aiden was shot while his mother drove him to kindergarten.

Authorities have asked drivers with dash cameras and businesses in the area with outdoor security cameras to come forward with any information, and California Highway Patrol has set up an email tip line.

