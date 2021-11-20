Two paratroopers collided in midair during a civilian event in Brazil, and one man died as a result, according to the New York Post.

The accident happened when both men were trying to land, and one lost control and ran into his colleague’s parachute. Afterward, they fell over 100 feet to the ground.

Thirty-five-year-old Erick Nascimento de Souza died from his injuries the same day. Major Francisco Damiao Vieira Neto had surgery and remains in a Rio de Janeiro hospital.

De Souza is survived by his wife and son.

De Souza was acting captain for The Parachutist Support and Maintenance Battalion. “The activity that they were taking part in was of a civil nature and was coordinated by the Resende Parachuting Club,” the company said in a statement.

They also expressed their condolences to De Souza’s family.

There is no word yet on if authorities are investigating to figure out how the accident occurred.

