Only in Florida: Authorities Release Footage of Cops Finding Endangered Deer in Backseat of Car

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:47 AM PST, March 11, 2023

Key deer are endangered and unique to only the lower Florida Keys.

For the first time, the public is getting a look inside the traffic stop where cops say they discovered a deer inside the car.

The police body camera footage came to light thanks to WPLG-TV, which was the first news outlet to share it.

In July 2022, deputies in Monroe County, Florida, initially pulled over a blue Chevrolet at 2 a.m. for what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop, but it turned out to be anything but.

They spotted a Key deer in the backseat.

Deputies say Key deer are not seen in Marathon, where the people in the car told them they hit the deer and thought it was dead. When they realized it was alive they said they planned on taking it to a vet in Miami.

Two men in the car were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and taking, possessing or selling a federally designated endangered or threatened species.

Sadly, the deer did not survive because of its injuries and had to be euthanized by wildlife experts.

