To bring some joy and morale to Ukrainians living through the Russian attack on their own soil, a group of opera singers gathered in the center of Lviv, a city that was bombed only hours earlier, to perform the Ukrainian national anthem.

With lyrics like, "thou art not dead, Ukraine," the "State Anthem of Ukraine" has become a popular rally cry throughout the war-torn country.

Lviv, with a population of over 700,000 people, sits not far from western Ukraine's border with Poland, positioning it close to NATO territory.

Until Friday, Lviv had not yet been attacked since the beginning of the Russian siege on the country nearly four weeks ago.

About 200,000 refugees have so far fled to Lviv in search of relative safety and a resting stop before moving onto border crossings.

Just hours after Russian missiles struck the city Friday, the opera singers belted out the lyrics, “As in Springtime melts the snow, so shall melt away the foe, And we shall be masters in our own home,” spreading much-needed hope far and wide.

Related Stories