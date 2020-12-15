Oprah Winfrey Takes to Social Media to Thank Friend Meghan Markle for Generous Gift From Clevr Blends

Oprah Winfrey took to social media to thank her friend for a generous gift, and many were buzzing after realizing that the Christmas present was from the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Winfrey posted an Instagram video of her opening a special delivery of lattes from Markle, who she referred to by her first initial.

“Nice decorations from my neighbor, M,” Winfrey said.

Markle and Prince Harry live in Winfrey’s Montecito, California neighborhood.

Leaving no doubt about the royal source of the gift, Winfrey posted “M” with a crown emoji.

The coffee is from a women-run company named Clevr Blends, which Markle recently announced she was investing in.

Winfrey gave it a taste test, not hesitating to say it was delicious.

RELATED STORIES

Little Boy Mixes Up Prince Harry With Christmas Tree Seller as He and Meghan Markle Holiday Shop

Meghan Markle Discusses Having a Miscarriage in July in New York Times Op-Ed

Exclusive: Teen Podcasters Say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reached Out to Them to Discuss Mental Health