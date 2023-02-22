A original, sealed, first-generation iPhone sold for over $63,000 last weekend at auction, according to reports.

The boxed iPhone, which retailed for around $600, was gifted to Karen Green in 2007 when it first hit the shelves, according to CBS News.

The iPhone was expected to fetch just over $50,000 at the auction over the weekend on LCG Auctions website but went for $63,356.40, according to BBC.

"To discover an original, first-release model from 2007, still brand-new with its factory seal intact, is truly remarkable," Mark Montero of LCG Auctions told BBC News.

LCG Auctions opened the bidding for the 8GB original iPhone at $2,500 on February 2 and closed on Sunday after 27 bids, BBC reported.

Green, a cosmetic tattoo artist from New Jersey, told CBS News she received the iPhone in 2007 as a gift from her friends after getting a new job but since she had already gotten a new phone, she decided not to open it.

"I didn't want to get rid of my phone, and I figured, 'It's an iPhone, so it will never go out of date,'" she told CBS News.

Green told Business Insider she considered selling the iPhone over the years but for some reason held onto it.

In October, she contacted LCG Auctions after learning that another first-generation iPhone from 2007 sold for nearly $40,000, according to Insider.

Green told Insider she needed the money for her cosmetic tattoo studio in New Jersey.

The first iPhone was announced by the late Steve Jobs in January 2007 at the annual Macworld conference.

When Jobs announced the iPhone, he called it "revolutionary device ... that changes everything."

It was eventually released in May 2007 with customers waiting in line for days to purchase one exclusively at Apple stores around the country.

