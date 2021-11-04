A 9-year-old girl is being hailed a hero thanks to her quick thinking in the face of dire circumstance. She used her dad’s face to unlock his iPhone and call 911 as carbon monoxide filled their home, Boston 25 News reported.

Jayline Barbosa Brandão of Brockton, Mass., was in her bedroom on October 28 when she heard her father yelling and ran to help, only to find her parents had lost consciousness due to a carbon monoxide leak from a generator they had borrowed after a nor’easter had plowed through the area recently, News Channel 3 reported.

“I heard my dad screaming and say my mom passed out,” Jayline told Boston 25.

The fourth grader then grabbed her dad’s iPhone but the device was locked. While he was passed out from the toxic, odorless gas, she thought quickly as to what to do.

“So, I unlocked it by using my dad’s face,” she told the news outlet.

She rescued her parents as a dangerous and fatal amount of the toxic gas had engulfed the home.

“I thought it was just a headache, then 2-3 minutes I didn’t feel anything after that,” her mother, Marcelina, told Boston 25.

Her parents received medical attention and her mother actually woke up in the hospital, WCCF Tech reported.

“I wouldn’t be here if she wasn’t in the house,” her mother told Boston 25.

In 2020, home improvement expert Steve Siera told Inside Edition that the greatest danger comes from running a generator inside your garage, because of dangerous fumes from the exhaust.

"Running a generator is actually like running 450 cars," Siara said.

That's why it's important to keep generators at least 20 feet away from your house, so that deadly carbon monoxide doesn’t fill it.

The exhaust should also point away from the house. There should only be one major appliance per extension cord.

