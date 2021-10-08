Otis Wins Alaska's Fat Bear Week Contest for the 4th Time | Inside Edition

Otis Wins Alaska's Fat Bear Week Contest for the 4th Time

Animals
Brown bear near rocksBrown bear near rocks
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 2:33 PM PDT, October 8, 2021

480 Otis, a 25-year-old brown bear at the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Southwest Alaska has taken the title again for Fat Bear Week thanks to thousands of online voters.

480 Otis has won the Fat Bear Week contest for the fourth year.

Katmai National Park and Preserve in Southwest Alaska — covering over 4 million acres of land — holds an annual contest for the brown bears in the area, historically resulting in thousands of participants voting for the winner.

From June to October, brown bears gain substantial pre-hibernation weight — adding a potential of four pounds of weight a day — and this online competition aims to “celebrate” the outcome, according to the Explore website.

When hibernation begins, the largest adult males can weigh over 1,200 pounds. 

Otis was estimated to weigh more than 900 pounds in 2019, likely leading to the 51,230 online votes that cast him as a winner.

The park tweeted on Tuesday, sharing that the 25-year-old bear had taken the title again this year, adding to his wins in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Related Stories

3 Bear Cubs Share Goofy Moment on North Carolina Golf Course
Martha, the Brown Bear, Is Rescued and Given a New Home After 17 Years in Captivity in Ukraine
Persistent Bear With Taste for Brownies Refuses to Leave Woman's Home
Watch a Man Confront a Brown Bear Napping Under His DeckNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
1

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says

Crime
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
2

Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road

Heroes
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
3

Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say

News
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4

4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village

Human Interest
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
5

Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery

Offbeat