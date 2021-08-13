There’s nothing more enjoyable than a sunny day on the golf course, and this family of bears seems to agree. Three black bear cubs were having some fun at the Lake Toxaway golf course in North Carolina when their sweet moment in the green was caught on camera.

In fact, the video of the three cubs wrestling and knocking down the course’s flagsticks was so well-loved that celebrity publicist Danny Deraney reshared it on Twitter, writing, “Good morning to these baby bears playing on the green and to these baby bears only."

And, it’s clear he's not the only fan of the adorable video.

More than 250,000 people have viewed this video since it was reshared on Twitter.

Even though they’re cute, the National Park Service warns not to approach bear cubs as their mother is never far from them.

“Never place yourself between a mother and her cub, and never attempt to approach them. The chances of an attack escalate greatly if she perceives you as a danger to her cubs,” they wrote on their website.

