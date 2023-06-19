The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Arizona has made an offbeat seizure of endangered fish bladders worth over $2 million, according to the agency.

Authorities seized 242 pounds of Totoaba swim bladders which are worth $2.7 million, according to Fox 10.

The bladders were seized in Arizona on April 13, but reports of the capture have only recently surfaced after authorities announced the seizure in press statements.

Authorities say the bladders, which is the organ that helps fish control their buoyancy, came from the Totoaba fish, which has been endangered since 1979, according to KKTV.

The bladders are also considered a cultural delicacy in parts of Asia and are used in traditional Chinese medicine, KKTV reported.

"The swim bladders of this species and other similar species worldwide are prized in Traditional Chinese Medicine and as an Asian cultural delicacy," CBP's John B. Mennell said in a statement. "Preliminary DNA testing by USFWS indicates that these bladders are the endangered species Totoaba macdonaldi endemic to the Gulf of California in Mexico. This seizure is thought to be the second largest seizure of its kind in the U.S. and the largest Totoaba seizure in Arizona, to date."

Totoaba fish are federally protected in the U.S. and Mexico and therefore it's illegal to take, possess, transport, or sell them.

"We are seeing larger amounts being intercepted here in Arizona and other southern land border ports of entry," Tracy Vivanco with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, added. "It is unusual, although we have had some significant seizures in the last few years. I can remember some as far back as about 15 years ago. What we are seeing is an increase in commercial shipments of this nature rather than coming in through passenger baggage."

The case has now been turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as well as Homeland Security who are investigating the smuggling attempt.

Related Stories