Pamela Anderson Makes Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’
“I’m just jumping off the bridge into it and doing everything I can, and I'm surprising myself singing and dancing,” Anderson said.
A quarter of a century after she left “Baywatch,” Pamela Anderson is staging a comeback. The actress is making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago.”
Just-released images show her in character in the iconic role made famous by Renee Zellweger in the movie of the same name.
“You don't know what you're capable of until you try it,” Anderson said on “Good Morning America.”
“I’m just jumping off the bridge into it and doing everything I can, and I'm surprising myself singing and dancing,” she continued.
The actress is enjoying a career renaissance after the Hulu series “Pam & Tommy,” in which actress Lily James plays Anderson.
