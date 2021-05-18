Courtney Love Slams Actress Lily James for Playing Pam Anderson in Upcoming Hulu Miniseries
Lily James' transformation for the upcoming miniseries "Pam & Tommy" is turning heads, but not everyone is a fan. The new show highlights Anderson and Tommy Lee's 1998 sex tape, which Courtney Love says is causing Anderson further trauma.
Actress Lily James is turning heads after her transformation into blonde bombshell Pam Anderson for the upcoming Hulu miniseries “Pam & Tommy.” The show highlights Anderson’s sex tape with her ex-husband, drummer Tommy Lee.
The transformation undergone by James, who is best known for playing Cinderella, is astonishing. But not everyone is a fan. The actress is being blasted by Anderson’s friend Courtney Love for taking on the role.
“I find this so f****** outrageous,” Love wrote on Facebook.
“My heart goes out to Pammy further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the f*** she is,” Love continued.
Love wrote that the sex tape "destroyed my friend Pamela’s life. Utterly."
Anderson’s former “Baywatch” castmate Traci Bingham says she agrees with Love.
“You know, it is unfortunate. I mean, when you have pain in your life, the last thing you want to do is relive it. And the last thing you want to do is relive it on television,” Bingham told Inside Edition.
