Celebs Praise Pamela Anderson's Makeup-Free Look at Paris Fashion Week

Entertainment
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 3:16 PM PDT, October 3, 2023

Pamela Anderson showcased a bare and beautiful face, drawing praise from the likes of Chelsea Handler, Selma Blair, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Pamela Anderson is being praised for showing off her natural beauty at Paris Fashion Week.

The 56-year-old "Baywatch" star arrived at the Isabel Marant Spring 2024 fashion show this week sporting a stunning yellow dress by the designer and a bare and beautiful makeup-free face.

Celebrities were soon taking to social media to sing her praise.

"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face," wrote Jamie Lee Curtis on her Instagram.

The Oscar-winning actress then added: “I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

Selma Blair also expressed her admiration for the actress, writing: “Love this. Beautiful self assuredness.”

Chelsea Handler chimed in as well, saying the actress' look was "pretty iconic."

Anderson then repeated the makeup-free look at the Spring 2024 shows for Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's line The Row, Victoria Beckham, and Vivienne Westwood. The latter marked the first show since the passing of the brand's eponymous designer, who had been one of Anderson's close friends.

On her own Instagram account, Anderson wrote of her new beauty look: "An adventure in Paris with fresh eyes… There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love."

 

