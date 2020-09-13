Pandemic Stress Prompts Uptick in Chipped Teeth, Dentist Says

The pandemic is taking a toll on the nation’s teeth. Dentists are reporting a surge in patients with cracked and chipped chompers.

“Everybody is under a lot more stress. People are working from home, they’re zooming from home. They're not sleeping properly, so they’re clenching and they’re grinding,” Dentist Dr. Mark Sclafani told Inside Edition. “And this is leading to fractured teeth.”

Sclafani said the key is to reduce stress that causes the clenching and grinding, and one way to do is through exercise.

He also suggests wearing a mouth guard at night to protect your teeth while you sleep.

