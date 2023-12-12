A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with felony child endangerment after their 4-year-old son found a loaded gun under a bed and shot himself in the forehead, authorities said.

Laura Steele, 32, and Michael Lynn, 37, were arrested Monday and appeared before a Westmoreland County judge who released them on $25,000 bail, according to court records.

The parents were each charged with one felony count of endangering a child and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, court records said. Their next court appearances are preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 5.

The charges stem from a July call to police reporting a shooting at the family's home. Officers found 4-year-old Ronnie Lynn on the floor, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

His parents said he had found a handgun underneath a bed in the house, police said. His mother said she had forgotten the weapon was stored there, according to investigators.

The child was critically injured and has undergone several surgeries, according to posts on a GoFundMe site established by his grandfather. Ronnie returned home a few weeks ago and is in physical therapy because his right arm and leg "aren't working real well," according to one update on the fundraising site.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Monday she had filed charges against the parents.

“This was a tragic and unacceptable shooting that ultimately could have and should have been prevented," the prosecutor said in a statement. "There is one simple solution to prevent these types of incidents from happening, and it is to store your firearms in a safe and secure location.

The boy is under "constant care," Ziccarrelli said.

“This little boy will likely have to live with this painful reminder for the rest of his life,” the prosecutor said. “While we know we cannot prevent every crime, we have to find a way to protect our most vulnerable.”

There is no attorney listed for the parents in court records. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the family for comment.