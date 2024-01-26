A mother and father in Kentucky are behind bars after police say they left a loaded, unsecured gun in a drawer, where their 3-year-old son picked it up and shot to death his 2-year-old brother.

Tashaun Adams, 21, and Selena Farrell, 23, were arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to court records. Adams also faces a charge of hindering apprehension. Farrell also faces charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and abandonment, police said.

Covington Police and first responders arrived Monday at a northern Kentucky apartment after receiving calls about a shooting, authorities said. Two-year-old Khalil Adams was rushed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital across the Ohio River, but was pronounced dead.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the child. Adams said the couple had been asleep when they heard the gun go off, police said. The handgun was kept in a dresser drawer in the living room, authorities said.

"This shooting death was caused by the fact that two adults left this gun with a loaded round in the chamber around a 3-year-old they did not supervise," said Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders at a Friday press conference.

"This is certainly not an indictment on guns or gun ownership. It’s a reminder to supervise your children and keep loaded guns properly stored," the prosecutor said.

During a video court appearance Friday, Farrell pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. The first court appearance for Adams is scheduled for Monday. He has not entered a plea.

The mother, who had a warrant out for her arrest and was on probation, fled before police arrived, Sanders said. The father remained in the apartment and spoke with police, authorities said, but fled afterwards.

But the parents and a friend who was in the home at the time of the shooting were found Thursday hiding in a Boone County, police said. The third person, Jeremiah Thomas, 20, was charged with misdemeanor hindering prosecution and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.

There are no attorneys of record for the suspects.