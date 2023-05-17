A Georgia couple was arrested after neighbors reported a 10-year-old boy wandering the streets.

Griffin police responded to a call about a lost child on May 12 after neighbors found a 10-year-old boy trying to walk to the grocery to get food, an investigator with Griffin police said in a press conference obtained by Atlanta News First.

When police spoke to the child, he begged them “not to make him go back” and noticed that the young boy had discolored skin and looked very thin, the investigator said.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for severe malnutrition and a low heart rate, according to the press conference. When he was brought to the hospital the boy only weighed 36 pounds, authorities said.

The 10-year-old was transferred to a different hospital and is still being treated for malnutrition but is said to be stable, officials said during the press conference.

Police arrested both the boy's parents, Tyler and Krista Schindley, for allegedly starving and confining the boy, according to the investigator with Griffin police.

The investigation is ongoing so details of the case were limited but authorities did say the couple has five children. The details of whose custody they are currently in cannot be shared, District Attorney Marie Broder said during the press conference.

Both parents have been charged with murder, three counts of cruelty to children, battery, simple battery, and false imprisonment, according to jail records. Officials later clarified that the 10-year-old boy is still alive, saying a computer glitch caused the mistake.

They are currently being held on no bond in the Spalding County Jail, records show.

Related Stories