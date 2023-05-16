The woman suing Rudy Giuliani spoke out about their alleged relationship and shared more bombshell allegations in an exclusive interview with Inside Edition.

"He told me I was the angel God sent to save him," Noelle Dunphy tells Ann Mercogliano.

At the same time, Dunphy says: "There was a lot of pressure to be Rudy's girlfriend, as well as his staffer."

A representative for Giuliani says that he "completely denies the allegations" being made by Dunphy, adding: "This is pure harassment and an attempt at extortion." Giuliani also denies that Dunphy ever worked for him.

Dunphy, 43, filed a lawsuit against the 78-year-old former New York City mayor on Monday, alleging that he exploited her sexually while the Ivy League graduate claimed to be working as his business development director from 2019 to 2021.

In addition to allegedly coercing her into performing sex acts, Dunphy claims that Giuliani also told her that he and then-president Donald Trump were selling pardons for $2 million.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

That is the same amount of money Dunphy claims Giuliani promised to pay her over two years, but according to the lawsuit, all she got in the end was $12,000.

RUDY GIULIANI LAWSUIT

Dunphy says that the two were romantically involved but said she did not feel like she had much of a choice.

"I knew what could happen if I said no to becoming a girlfriend: I could lose my job," Dunphy says.

As for that job, she says in her lawsuit that what at first seemed like a dream come true ended up having some requirements she never agreed to in her interview.

"There's high pay, White House access, it's exciting," Dunphy says. "Then there was the obligation or pressure to be physical."

Dunphy says in her lawsuit that Giuliani "often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her." The lawsuit also claims that while videoconferencing, "Giuliani almost always asked her to remove her clothes on camera."

Giuliani even insisted that Dunphy perform sexual acts while he conducted business calls, she tells Inside Edition. On one of those calls, Dunphy claims Giuliani and Trump spoke about how to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"He required and expected me to be pleasing him during his calls to President Trump," Dunphy says.

That would just be the foreplay, claims Dunphy.

"After the calls, Rudy would want to be with me physically and would want me to refer to him as Mr. President," Dunphy tells Inside Edition.

Dunphy spoke to Inside Edition in January when she first accused Giuliani of sexual harassment. She filed her complaint this week.

The complaint includes purported text messages and emails exchanges between the two in her court filing, including one exchange in which Giuliani allegedly expresses his desire to join her in the shower.

Dunphy says in her lawsuit that she was only paid $12,000 over the course of the two years she claims she worked for Giuliani. Dunphy says she agreed to work off the books because Giuliani said that his wife Judith would be upset to learn that he hired her amid their acrimonious divorce.

"I said, 'Can't you make me official as your official employee?'" Dunphy says.

She says she is surprised that he has decided to deny all of her allegations.

"One of the things Rudy liked to talk about... apart from sex, is his ability to lie," Dunphy says. "Am I surprised he is lying? I can't say I'm surprised, but it hurts.

"It's scary to take on a powerful man, but I know I'm telling the truth and I have so much evidence," she continues. "There's no way the truth doesn't come out."

