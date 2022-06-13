Was Rudy Giuliani drunk when he was advising President Donald Trump on election night in 2020?

That's the shocking claim made by Trump’s senior campaign adviser Jason Miller during the House Jan. 6 committee hearings.

“The mayor was definitely intoxicated, but I did not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example. There were suggestions by, I believe it was Mayor Giuliani, to go and declare victory and say that we'd won it outright,” Miller said in a taped deposition.

More tape was played of Ivanka Trump, who says she disagreed with Giuliani’s advice.

“The results were still being counted. It was becoming clear that the race would not be called on election night,” Ivanka said during her deposition.

Many other advisers told the president not to declare victory and told him the claims about election fraud were baseless. Despite that, he went ahead with Giuliani's idea, starting that very night.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump told supporters.

Today's hearing was carried live on all broadcast and cable news networks.

Days after the election, former Attorney General Bill Barr says he told the president the fraud claims were false.

A former top Fox News political editor testified about his decision to call the pivotal state of Arizona for Joe Biden before any other network.

“We already knew that Trump's chances were very small and getting smaller based on what we had seen,” Christopher Stirewalt said.

A spokesperson for Giuliani spokesperson called the claims that he was drunk "an outright lie," adding, "He drank diet coke, refusing another guest's offer to get him alcohol."

Related Stories