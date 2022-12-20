The parents of a missing 11-year-old girl in North Carolina have been arrested after allegedly waiting 22 days to report her disappearance, according to reports.

Diana Cojocari, 37, and her husband, Christopher Palmiter, 60, have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, after Diana's daughter Madalina Cojocari has been missing since Nov. 23, according to People.

Madalina Cojocari was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., on Nov. 23, according to People.

Her mother and stepfather allegedly reported her missing to a school resource officer on Dec. 15. The couple were arrested Saturday, two days after they reported her missing, according to CNN.

Cojocari and Palmiter are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, according to records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Mecklenburg County Courts could not confirm to Inside Edition Digital if the accused have entered pleas or obtained legal representation.

The Cornelius Police Department posted on Facebook that the FBI is now involved in the search for Madalina.

Police are also asking for the community to continue to put up posters of the little girl.

“We see your comments and know how much you want to help #FindMadalina. Right now, the best way our community can assist is to flood the area with her precious face. Print the #FBI “Missing” poster and hang it outside your home, in the window of every business, or share our official social media posts. If you have information to help, call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or 1-800-Call FBI,” they wrote.

Madalina Cojocari is described to be about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and last seen wearing jeans, a white t-shirt and jacket, and pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Madalina's whereabouts is urged to contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Related Stories