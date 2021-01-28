Parrot Flies Through Police Chief's Window to Get Help From Menacing Hawk, Is Reunited With Family

When a brightly green-colored parrot named Verde was getting chased by a large “hungry,” and vicious-looking hawk, it did what any sensible parrot would do. It flew to get help and landed right into the arms of Officer Billy Green, the Chief of Police at the Fontana Police Department located in California.

On Jan 26, the smart bird flew through Officer Green’s office opened window. Lucky for Verde, Green chased off the hawk and was able to help the parrot to safety, the department said in a Facebook post.

Less then 24 hours later, Verde was reunited with its human mom and dad. The police department posted an update on their Facebook page sharing the happy reunion. The threesome, plus Officer Green took a photo and shared it on social media, that had the #teamwork and it thanked the public for their concern and support.

“I’m so happy to hear! Thank you for saving him,” wrote one person.

“Love happy endings,” wrote another, while someone else asked, “Does Chief Green get visitation rights?

