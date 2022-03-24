Several patients are speaking out against a Wisconsin dentist who they say drilled their teeth when they didn’t need any work done.

“I feel like I was completely taken advantage of by Dr. Charmoli,” Jacqueline Bradway said.

Scott Charmoli faces up to decades in prison following his conviction for healthcare fraud. Prosecutors say he did unnecessary drilling to get the insurance money.

“You're sitting in the chair and he pulls up the x-ray, and he's pointing to something gray on the screen and telling you, ‘If you don't get this done right now, today, if you don’t start this procedure, then your tooth is gonna break,’” Bradway said.

At the height of his scam, prosecutors say Charmoli billed more than $4 million for crown procedures.

“I'm furious that he took advantage of myself and my wife. My wife is terrified to go to the dentist now,” Todd Tedeschi said.

About 100 former patients are now suing the dentist for malpractice and battery.

“They're having their teeth purposely drilled, purposely broken. That angers people, because no one likes to go to the dentist,” attorney Tom Ogorchock said.

Charmoli denies any wrongdoing and didn't talk to an Inside Edition producer who asked him about the allegations.

“What kind of person takes advantage of people when they're at their most vulnerable?” Bradway said.

Charmoli will be sentenced on the healthcare fraud charges in June.

