Patrick Dean, Beloved Georgia Cartoonist, Has Died From ALS

News
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 8:27 AM PDT, May 14, 2021

A pillar of the creative community in Athens, Georgia, Patrick was diagnosed with the degenerative disease ALS in 2018. He continued to draw, even as he gradually lost the use of his hands.

Patrick Dean, a beloved cartoonist, and illustrator, recently featured on Inside Edition Digital, died on Wednesday.

A pillar of the creative community in Athens, Georgia, Patrick was diagnosed with the degenerative disease ALS in 2018. He continued to draw, even as he gradually lost the use of his hands. To do so, he used eye gaze technology, which was controlled by the movement of his eyes.

The final work uploaded to his Instagram account on April 28 was called “Arizona Vampire.”

On his page, his friend Robert alerted fans and loved ones of his death. He wrote, “It's hard, it doesn't seem real, and it hurts. The number of people who are mourning and who will mourn Patrick's loss is a testament to the love for him that still exists. To say that he will be missed is a colossal understatement.”

On the GoFundMe page created to support Patrick’s family, his friend Eleanor Davis added a statement. She wrote, “It's unbearable to even think about a dad having to leave his kids behind. But I know it gave Patrick a lot of comfort to know that even after he was gone, his kids were going to be surrounded by a community like this one, which will have their backs."

“We love you, Patrick Dean. You were a light and a joy. You were one of the things that made this hard life good. We will miss you forever.”

Patrick Dean was 45 years old.

