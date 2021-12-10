Peloton Reacts to Bike Being Used in Major Twist to 'Sex And the City' Reboot Premiere

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for “And Just Like That…” — the new “Sex and the City” reboot airing on HBO Max.

The folks at Peloton are reacting to the new “Sex and the City” revival airing on HBO Max. And if you don’t know why, then you haven't seen the premiere episode of “And Just Like That…”

So please stop reading this article now — we don’t want to spoil it for you.

The huge shock came when Mr. Big, the husband of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw, died of a heart attack in the very first episode of the series reboot.

He was doing a vigorous workout on a Peloton bike, and a popular Peloton instructor even appears in the scene with him.

Then Mr. Big, played by actor Chris Noth, heads to the shower, where he suffers a fatal heart attack.

The scene was such a shock, that the company’s stock took a nose dive Thursday, dropping 11%. Today, Peloton is reacting and doing its best to spin the death in a positive way.

“The fact that he was on the exercise bike just beforehand has little to do with his death. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks. These lifestyle choices were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event,” the company said in a statement.

Peloton was aware its exercise bike would be featured in the episode, but they said they were not informed that Mr. Big would die.

Peloton saw a huge increase in business during the pandemic, but it also suffered a round of terrible attention after its treadmills were voluntarily recalled due to safety issues.

The company’s stock has plummeted 73% this year, but it's still said to be worth $13 billion.

