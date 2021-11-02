Peloton Classes Are Reportedly Coming to Your Next Delta Flight

Air travel can sometimes be a miserable and stifling experience, but Peloton is hoping to change that as the popular exercise app is coming to Delta Airlines, according to CNN who broke the news.

However, the popular in-home exercise classes are not going to transform your seat into a bike or gym but rather help ease your mind as you travel.

Peloton is offering five custom stretching and meditation classes produced exclusively for the airline, which are now available on planes with seatback screens, CNN reported.

The classes vary in length and range anywhere between 5 to 20 minutes, CNN reported. The idea of the classes is to make traveling less stressful and help the passenger relax while on a flight, stretch and even fall asleep.

The classes are taught by popular instructors, including Matty Maggiacomo, Adrian Williams and Chelsea Jackson Roberts.

Aside from working out on a treadmill or exercise bike, the company does offer stretching and meditation classes on their apps.

"It gives us the chance for people that aren't Peloton members about this accessibility and that we have the best fitness content in the world," Jen Cotter, Peloton's (PTON) chief content officer told CNN Business in an exclusive interview. "We know that once someone downloads the Peloton app and tries one of our classes, they're going to fall in love with Peloton."

