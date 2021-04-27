New CDC Guidelines Permit Vaccinated Americans to Forgo Masks for Outdoor Exercise and Small Gatherings
Fully vaccinated Americans are free to go maskless while outdoors in small groups, dining outside, or biking and running, the CDC says.
Americans can begin doing some of the things they had to stop because of the pandemic, the CDC said Tuesday in new health and safety guidelines.
The agency announced that fully vaccinated Americans can now go maskless for outdoor activities like exercising, dining and small gatherings.
People can leave their masks aside when walking, running, hiking or biking alone or with members of their household. Small outdoor gatherings are also permitted but the agency has not specified how big those gatherings can be.
"Outdoor visits and activities are safer than indoor activities," the agency said. "And fully vaccinated people can participate in some indoor events safely, without much risk."
The CDC continues to urge individuals to maintain other safety measures and continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks in public spaces like outdoor performances or sports events, indoor shopping malls and movie theaters.
President Joe Biden has vowed to have every adult vaccinated by summer but in the meantime the agency says it is still hard to know the vaccination or health status of others around you especially in large gatherings.
