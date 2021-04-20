Children Participate in Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trial | Inside Edition

Children Participate in Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 2:46 PM PDT, April 20, 2021

About 5,000 children are participating in a Pfizer trial involving kids ages 2 to 5.

Children in the U.S., some only months old, are participating in the COVID-19 vaccine trials currently underway.    

Eloise, a 3-year-old who is among 5,000 children participating in a Pfizer trial involving kids ages 2 to 5, just got her first dose of the vaccine. 

"It felt like we were in very good care," her father said. "They walked us through everything."

Eloise's parents, Angelica and Chris LaCour, said they have done their research and have no concerns about any potential side effects. 

Soren, who is 6 months old, is also participating in the study, but has not gotten the shot yet. Soren's parents said they've been asked why they are doing this, as if they "are sacrificing our baby to the gods of science."

But Soren's mother is a scientist and said she believes getting her child vaccinated is safe. Soren's 3-year-old brother Ander has also been vaccinated. 

