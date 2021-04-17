‘Boy Meets World’s’ William Daniels Celebrates Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine By Reuniting With Old Friends
The beloved actor just turned 94 last month, and he and his wife Bonnie Bartlett will celebrate 70 years of marriage in June.
Now that William Daniels is vaccinated, life is getting back to normal. And his first order of business: reuniting with old friends. The “Boy Meets World” actor shared a photo of him, his wife Bonnie Bartlett, and Forbes writer Jeff Conway at Art’s Deli in Southern California.
He wrote. “Thanks to the vaccine I’ve been reunited with old friends AND old haunts! Oh how I missed my pastrami on rye.”
Jeff Conway also shared the same photo with a touching message about the breakfast date. “Today is an absolute dream! I got to treat #MrFeeny himself and his wonderful wife Bonnie Bartlett to a friendly breakfast,” he said. “No interview, no agenda. Just new friends sharing stories in a booth about our lives and enjoying happy laughs together. This will go down as one of the most lovely days of my life!”
Daniels not only recently celebrated his 94th birthday, but he and Bonnie will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in June. And they gave Forbes the scoop on how they’ve stayed happily married. “He makes me laugh,” she said. “His sense of humor and his ability every day to find something funny is really good for me because I’m very intense. That and being a great father. He’s a great father.”
“I think our relationship is based on mutual respect, and I think she is smarter than me, better actor than me,” Daniels said. “And so, I just hang on, you know, and try to get along.”
